CM Chandrababu Naidu, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan greet Amit Shah on his birthday

Amaravati, Oct 22 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday on Wednesday.

“Wishing Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji a very happy birthday. I pray for his good health and long life in the service of our great nation,” posted CM Chandrababu Naidu on ‘X’.

Pawan Kalyan also took to ‘X’ to convey his birthday greetings to Shah. “Beyond being a powerful voice in Parliament, his ability to engage in meaningful discussions and respond to the opposition’s questions with facts, clarity, and conviction truly reflects the spirit of true statesmanship. On this special day, I extend my warmest greetings and pray to Lord Sri Venkateswara of Tirumala to bless him with long life, good health, and unwavering strength to continue serving our motherland with courage and dedication,” wrote the Jana Sena leader, Pawan Kalyan.

State Minister for Education, Information Technology and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, also greeted Amit Shah. “Sir, here’s wishing you good health, long life, and continued strength in service to the nation. May your dedication to governance and national security keep inspiring all of us,” said Lokesh.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy also conveyed his wishes to Amit Shah.

“Under his visionary leadership, India has effectively addressed major internal security challenges, including LW Extremism, bringing in transformative reforms like the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 by repealing colonial laws, thereby strengthening the nation’s unity and integrity. His unwavering commitment to public welfare is commendable and inspiring. Wishing him a long and healthy life in the service of the nation,” posted Kishan Reddy.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay also greeted Amit Shah. “For me, he’s more than a political mentor. Amit Shah ji is true Guru who lives and breathes the idea of putting the nation first. No matter what the issue is, his instinct is always to think from the country’s point of view. That clarity of purpose has shaped the way I look at politics. His ability to look at politics as both strategy & service is something I keep learning from every single day,” posted Sanjay on X.

“There’s a rare calmness in the way he reads situations - never rushed, never distributed (disturbed) by noise and that has changed the way I look at leadership. What he says in a few sentences often stays with me for months, shaping how I think, plan, and act. Those who’ve worked around him know what it means when we say - Amit Shah ji doesn’t just plan for the next election, he plans for the next generation. Grateful for every lesson, spoken & unspoken. Wishing him good health, long life, and many more years of guiding India’s political journey with such clarity and strength,” the MoS added in his X post.

