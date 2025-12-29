CM Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan condole demise of eminent Islamic scholar

Amaravati, Dec 29 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his predecessor Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy have expressed grief over the demise of eminent Islamic scholar Maulana Mufti Abdul Wahab.

The Chief Minister took to X to pay his tributes to Mufti Abdul Wahab, who passed away on Sunday.

"I am deeply shocked to learn that the renowned Islamic scholar, Mufti (Islamic jurist), and esteemed guide to society, Hazrat Maulana Mufti Abdul Wahab Saheb Qasimi Rashadi from Nellore, has departed from us. He dedicated over 60 years of his life to Islamic education, teaching the Qur’an and Hadith, and serving Jamia Noor-ul-Huda Madrasa," he posted.

He noted that for 50 years, Mufti Abdul Wahab served as the President of the Andhra Pradesh State Tabligh-e-Jamaat, and from 2008 onward, as the honorary President of the Andhra Pradesh State Jamiat-ul-Ulama. "He attained mastery in Arabic literature, Fiqh, Hadith, and other Islamic sciences. A jurist of complete understanding in numerous Islamic educational fields, he devoted himself to religious and social services. I pray to the Almighty that his soul finds eternal peace," he added.

Law and Minorities Welfare Minister N.M.D. Farooq also condoled the passing away of the prominent Islamic scholar, recalling Mufti Abdul Wahab's distinguished services in the fields of Islamic religion and education, and his valuable teachings that contributed to the development of society. He stated that the death of Abdul Wahab, who trained many people across the state with discipline and moral values, is an irreparable loss to the Muslim community.

Expressing his condolences, he said that he prayed to Allah to grant him a high place in heaven and to give strength to his family members.

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed deep grief over the passing away of eminent Islamic scholar and spiritual leader.

In a condolence message, he said the death of Maulana Abdul Wahab is an irreparable loss to the Muslim community and the field of Islamic spiritual service. He noted that the Maulana had been unwell for some time and breathed his last on Sunday evening in Nellore.

Maulana Abdul Wahab was a highly respected Islamic scholar and jurist who dedicated more than six decades to Islamic education and the teaching of the Quran and Hadith. He served for many years at Jamia Noorul Huda Madrasa and played a key role in shaping thousands of students, Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He also pointed out that the Maulana served as the state president of Tablighi Jamaat for nearly 50 years and later as the honorary president of the State Jamiat-ul-Ulama from 2008. Remembering him as the first Mufti of Nellore district, he said his services to Islam and education will always be remembered.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, followers, and students and prayed for strength for them to bear the loss.

