CM Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM Modi for appreciating Narsapuram lace craft

Amaravati, Dec 28 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appreciating Narsapuram lace craft.

The Chief Minister took to 'X' to thank the Prime Minister, who mentioned Narsapuram lace craft in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday.

"Thank you for your appreciation of the Narsapuram lace craft, Hon'ble Prime Minister Modi Ji. Andhra Pradesh is home to many traditional arts that have been preserved by families and communities over generations. One such beautiful art form is crochet lace making, which originated in Narsapuram," posted CM Naidu.

"I sincerely appreciate the skill and dedication of the women who have not only preserved this art but also taken it to the world. It is heartening to see their work flourish again and receive the recognition it truly deserves. We will continue to cherish and support this art and empower the artisans associated with it," he added.

CM Naidu responded to a post by the Prime Minister. "This effort in Narasapuram has brought back to life the local lace craft and thus empowered several people," reads the post by the Prime Minister.

During his speech, PM Modi mentioned that traditional arts not only empower society but also become a major means of economic progress for people.

"The lace craft from Narsapuram district in Andhra Pradesh is now gaining recognition across the country. This lace craft has been in the hands of women for many generations," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the women of the country have preserved the lace craft with great patience and finesse. "Today, this tradition is being carried forward with a new look and energy. The Andhra Pradesh Government and NABARD are working together to teach artisans new designs, provide better skill training and connect them to new markets," he said.

PM Modi also mentioned that Narsapuram lace has received a GI tag. "Today, more than 500 products are being made from it and in over 250 villages nearly one lakh women are getting employment through it," he added.

