CM Channi condoles demise of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has condoled the death of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident on Tuesday near Sonipat in Haryana.

Deep Sidhu had been granted bail in April this year in a case related to the violence on Republic Day. Two FIRs had been registered against Sidhu in connection with the violence on Republic Day last year.

In a tweet Channi conveyed his condolences to Sidhu's family members.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, Deep Sidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans," the Chief Minister said.

According to Haryana Police, the accident took place on Western Peripheral Expressway near Pipli Toll plaza.

Police said the actor rammed his car into a standing truck near Pipli toll on the Expressway. Delhi Police had said in its FIR that Deep Sidhu "instigated the mob not to follow the permitted route of the Kisan parade and breach barricades with tractors" on January 26, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

