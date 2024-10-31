CM Dhami announces increased financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh for families of martyrs

Pauri Garhwal, Oct 31 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday announced an increase in financial assistance for the families of martyred soldiers from the state, raising the amount to Rs 50 lakh.

The announcement was made during the 'Diwali Milan with Soldiers' event held at Lansdowne Cantonment, Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand.

Opening with greetings of "Jai Badri Vishal" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai," CM Dhami expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and his pride in being part of the celebration with soldiers.

He also took a moment to honour the sacrifices of five soldiers from the Garhwal Rifles regiment, who were martyred in July during an ambush by heavily armed terrorists in Jammu's Kathua region.

"Recently, I visited the place in J&K where these five brave soldiers from Uttarakhand sacrificed their lives," CM Dhami said, recalling his experience of receiving the martyrs' bodies at the Jolly Grant Airport.

"I felt the Rs 10 lakh compensation was insufficient for the families. Therefore, we have raised the provision to Rs 50 lakh for families of our state's soldiers who lose their lives in service."

CM Dhami extended his best Diwali wishes, saying, "For many, Diwali is about family, but for soldiers away from home, it represents duty. We owe our Diwali celebrations and sense of security to our brave soldiers safeguarding our borders day and night."

Referring to the symbolic importance of Diwali this year, he said, "This Diwali is especially significant as we celebrate Lord Ram's return home after 500 years. I believe every post held by our soldiers is a place of worship, a temple in itself."

Coming from an Army family, CM Dhami shared that his father's military background deeply influenced his discipline and commitment to service.

"My father often spoke of Maha Vir Chakra recipient Jaswant Singh of 4 Garhwal Rifles, who singlehandedly held off the Chinese army for 72 hours. He is an inspiration for us all. Visiting the Shaheed Smarak today reminded me of the Garhwal regiment's substantial contributions to Indian military history," he remarked, bowing in respect to Jaswant Singh's legacy.

Reflecting on the strength and resilience of the Indian Army, CM Dhami asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India's military is empowered to retaliate strongly against any threats.

"Now, our forces do not hold back; they respond decisively. The surgical strikes are a testament to this, and it is because of our brave soldiers that countries like Pakistan think twice before causing trouble at the border," he said.

The event concluded with CM Dhami reaffirming the state's unwavering support for its soldiers and their families, highlighting the Uttarakhand government's dedication to honouring the courage and sacrifices of its armed forces.

