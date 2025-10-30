CM Dhami criticises Rahul Gandhi for 'insulting' PM Modi, Chhath Puja

Patna, Oct 30 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday launched an acerbic attack on Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for "insulting" Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chhath Puja and women devotees.

Talking to reporters in Kalyanpur after addressing a rally in support of a BJP candidate, CM Dhami said, "Rahul Gandhi's insulting remark on Chhath Puja shows that he is neither familiar with India's rich Sanatan culture nor respects our folk faiths."

"

He said it seems Rahul Gandhi's grandmother Indira Gandhi, mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have not taught him any values.

"Rahul Gandhi's remarks reflect his petty mentality," said CM Dhami, adding that Gandhi had also forgotten the Indian tradition of respecting elders and used improper language against Prime Minister Modi.

In a message on X, CM Dhami said, "The divine-like populace of Bihar, especially our maternal power who observe fasts on Chhath Puja, will surely give a befitting reply to such people in the upcoming elections."

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah criticised Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of insulting PM Modi and Chhathi Maiya.

He said the people of Bihar will give a befitting reply to the Congress and the Grand Alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a public rally in Lakhisarai in support of BJP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Home Minister Shah said, "Rahul Gandhi, your workers insulted PM Modi's mother and you used abusive language against PM Modi, and now you have insulted Chhathi Maiya."

"This is Bihar, and the people here will give you and the Grand Alliance a fitting response on November 6 and 11. When the ballot boxes are opened on November 14, the alliance will be wiped out," said HM Shah.

His comments came as LoP Gandhi, while addressing an election rally in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, on Wednesday, had launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Modi and criticised his proposed symbolic 'Yamuna bath' during Chhath Puja, calling it a staged photo opportunity.

"There was no Yamuna ji there - just a pond filled with clean water for Modi ji. Clean water was brought through pipes for his photo-op, while the real India bathes in polluted water," LoP Gandhi had said.

The Home Minister also launched a sharp attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and the Congress party, accusing them of presiding over an era of jungle raj and corruption.

"Before 2005, the whole of Bihar was gripped by jungle raj. All industries, businesses, and trading had shut down; only one business was thriving — kidnapping and ransom. Heinous crimes and murders were rampant under Lalu and Rabri's rule," he said.

He credited Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for transforming Bihar after taking charge in 2005.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor