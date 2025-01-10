CM Dhami orders verification of madrasas in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Jan 10 The Uttarakhand government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a comprehensive verification of madrasas operating across the state to ensure that all educational institutions are in compliance with legal requirements and regulations.

To ensure that all institutions adhere to the legal framework, Chief Minister Dhami emphasised that strict action will be taken against those found running madrassas without proper authorisation.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, CM Dhami said, "We have given clear instructions for the verification of madrasas in the state. We will take strict action against those found running madrassas illegally."

The verification process will likely involve assessing the credentials of madrassas, their infrastructure, and their adherence to educational norms and government regulations.

Additionally, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister also responded to Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement on the Maha Kumbh.

"Those who have fired on karsevaks, those who are against the Ram Mandir, will not understand the importance of Kumbh. One should not talk like this, whoever goes to Kumbh will be great. This will be a grand event under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he said.

As preparations for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj gain momentum, Indian Railways has announced robust arrangements to ensure the safe and efficient travel of millions of devotees to and from the holy city.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity, Railway Board, shared details of the comprehensive plan to handle the unprecedented rush.

The official said that the Indian Railways will operate more than 10,000 trains, including 3,300 special trains, to cater to the large number of passengers travelling for the Sangam Snan, one of the most significant events of the Mahakumbh.

Kumar said that special measures have been put in place to manage crowds, including colour-coded waiting and holding areas at stations for unreserved passengers.

Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj is all decked up to host Mahakumbh 2025 which begins on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

As part of the security arrangement, Uttar Pradesh Police will implement a seven-layer security scheme to avert any untoward incident in the mass religious gathering.

Additionally, the Police have also launched an intensive checking campaign to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of Mahakumbh 2025.

More than 2,700 AI-enabled cameras have also been installed to enhance the security.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also deployed 125 road ambulances and seven river ambulances exclusively for the Mahakumbh.

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event.

During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor