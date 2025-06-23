CM Fadnavis convenes meeting on 3-language formula amid uproar over Hindi 'imposition'

Mumbai, June 23 Amid ongoing controversy over the Maharashtra government’s policy on the inclusion of Hindi “generally” as the third language in the curriculum in Marathi and English schools from Classes 1 to 5 from the academic year 2025-26, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has convened a meeting on Monday to discuss the issue and review its implementation.

The government issued a revised government resolution (GR) last week, which skipped the word “mandatory” third language as Hindi but said Hindi will be the third language in Marathi and English medium schools for Classes 1 to 5.

The GR further stated that students were allowed to choose from other Indian languages in the place of Hindi if 20 students per grade in a school express the desire to study any Indian language other than Hindi.

The GR also said that Marathi continues to remain compulsory in all schools. For non-Marathi and non-English medium institutions, the curriculum from Classes 1 to 5 will now include the medium of instruction, Marathi, and English. From Classes 6 to 10, the policy will align with the existing State Curriculum Framework.

CM Fadnavis has strongly defended the government decision, saying that the three-language formula is a directive under the Central government’s New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which is binding on all states.

School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse argued that Hindi is not mandatory and that Marathi will remain compulsory in all schools, saying that action will be taken against institutions that fail to comply.

However, opposition parties have accused the BJP-led Mahayuti government of betrayal while opposing the introduction of Hindi as a third language. Former Union Minister and NCP(SP) Sharad Pawar said no one hates Hindi as a language, but it should not be imposed.

Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said his party was not averse to Hindi but asked why it was being forced on students. He declared that his party will not allow the state government’s move to make Hindi compulsory.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena founder Raj Thackeray questioned the need to introduce Hindi as a third language, saying that even Gujarat had not imposed Hindi in schools.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshwardhan Sapkal alleged that CM Fadnavis has once again stabbed a dagger into the heart of Maharashtra and Marathi. He further alleged that this is nothing but the BJP's anti-Maharashtra agenda, a plot to destroy the Marathi language, Marathi identity, and the Marathi people.

