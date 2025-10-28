CM Fadnavis expresses displeasure over delay in flood relief disbursement to farmers

Mumbai, Oct 28 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday expressed strong displeasure over the delay in disbursing financial assistance to flood-hit farmers and citizens. During the weekly cabinet meeting, he directed the Chief Secretary to take immediate corrective measures to ensure that the payments are made on time, sources said.

Fadnavis intervened after several ministers, including Girish Mahajan, Gulabrao Patil and Dattamama Bharane, pointed out that despite the release of funds by the government, financial aid had not reached beneficiaries in several districts. The ministers alleged that the delay occurred because concerned officers had proceeded on Diwali leave, resulting in administrative hold-ups.

According to officials aware of the cabinet proceedings, the Chief Minister was visibly upset upon learning that fund transfers had stalled in some districts as district collectors were on leave, leaving disbursement orders pending.

“The CM was categorical that such excuses will not be accepted in future,” a senior official who attended the meeting said.

He further directed the Chief Secretary to hold the officers concerned accountable and to ensure that financial assistance reaches all eligible beneficiaries without any further delay.

Cabinet sources said Fadnavis made it clear that the overall responsibility for ensuring smooth and timely transfer of relief funds would rest with the Chief Secretary.

The state government had on October 7 announced a Rs 31,628-crore relief package for farmers who suffered extensive losses due to heavy rains and floods during this year’s monsoon. The package includes compensation for crop losses, damage to life and property, soil erosion, direct financial support to farmers, hospitalisation expenses, ex gratia payments, and aid for damage to houses, shops and cattle sheds. As many as 29 of the 36 districts and 253 of the 358 talukas in Maharashtra were affected by excessive rainfall.

Officials said the state government has already sanctioned Rs 648.15 crore for the distribution of relief to farmers affected by excess rainfall and floods. So far, the Relief and Rehabilitation Department has sanctioned around Rs 8,139 crore to assist farmers hit by natural calamities during the current kharif season, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav-Patil said last week.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis said that the government has already deposited ₹8,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of 40 lakh farmers impacted by rains and floods. The cabinet on Tuesday also approved the release of another ₹11,000 crore under the same package.

“Till now Rs 8,000 crore have been released under the government’s aid. The money has reached about 40 lakh farmers’ accounts. Today, the cabinet approved the release of another Rs 11,000 crore. Since this amount was not in the budget, it has been approved as a special measure. We have ordered that this money be deposited into the farmers’ accounts within the next 15 days,” the Chief Minister said.

