CM Fadnavis reviews flood situation, orders District Collectors to be alert to conduct rescue works

Mumbai, Sep 29 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday reviewed the flood situation in Marathwada and the discharges from various dams across the state. He ordered all concerned District Collectors to keep their machinery on alert for conducting relief and rescue operations.

CM Fadnavis in his post on X said, “Discharge of 1,88,000 cusecs is ongoing from the Jayakwadi Dam. Fortunately, since the rain has stopped, there is no need to increase the discharge now. This water will reach Nanded by 8 P.M. tonight. Discharge of 29,400 cusecs is occurring from the Yeldari Dam, and it is fully under control.

"The floods in the Manjara and Terna rivers have now receded. The situation in Western Maharashtra is under control. Discharge of 75,000 cusecs is occurring from Ujjani, and 80,000 cusecs discharge is happening from Sina Kolegaon.”

“Due to the discharge from Jayakwadi, around 10,000 people from various villages in Jalna district have been relocated to safe places, and among them, 6,870 citizens have been accommodated in arrangements made at district council schools and various community temples. These citizens are from Partur, Ambad, and Ghanasawangi. Food and all facilities are being provided to them. Such residential arrangements have been made at 23 locations. The livestock of many farmers has also been moved to safe places, and fodder is being provided to them,” he said.

He further stated, “In Nashik, discharge of 11,000 cusecs is occurring from Gangapur Dam, and 10,000 cusecs discharge is ongoing from Mula Dam. The rain has now decreased. Discharge from the Jayakwadi Dam into the dams in Nashik and Ahmednagar areas has been controlled from 87,000 to 68,000 cusecs. In Jalgaon district, discharge of 54,500 cusecs is ongoing from Girna Dam, and 65,800 cusecs discharge is ongoing from Hatnur Dam. All rivers in Konkan are below the warning level.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for North Konkan and the Ghat section. State government sources said that a yellow alert for rain with thunder has been issued in Madhya Maharashtra today.

Due to a low pressure area, heavy rain is currently continuing in the state and crops have been washed away. An orange alert has been issued in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nashik, Raigad, Pune. A yellow alert has been issued in Dhule, Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nandurbar. The administration is currently undertaking assessment of damaged crops and properties.

“Heavy rains have lashed Jafrabad taluka. Farmers' kharif crops and sugarcane have been severely damaged. Sugarcane crops on an area of about 90 acres, belonging to 12 to 13 farmers in Devlegavhan, have been damaged. The farmers' concerns have increased due to the varying amount of rain. Devlegavhan, Gadegavhan, Butkheda, Longaon and surrounding areas in Jafrabad taluka of Jalna district received heavy rains on Sunday evening and midnight,” sources said.

According to sources, kharif crops and sugarcane have been damaged, causing huge financial losses. Sugarcane crops of 12 to 13 farmers in Devlegavan village, covering an area of about 80 acres, have been damaged, causing huge losses. Sources added that heavy rains are likely again in the state next week especially on October 6, 7 and 8. Rains will be due to a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

