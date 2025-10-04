CM Fadnavis seeks completion of infra-related work for Simhastha Kumbh Mela with quality and speed

Mumbai, Oct 4 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday directed that all infrastructure works for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela should be completed with quality and speed, as the Kumbh Mela is a symbol of faith and cultural and religious tradition.

He also asked the administration to complete the work of the new ring road in Nashik at any cost and the land acquisition work for Sadhu Village/Tent City should also be completed expeditiously.

He was speaking at the review meeting of the Nashik-Triambakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.

CM Fadnavis said that since the Simhastha Kumbh Mela is a symbol of religious faith, water in the Ramkund and the riverbed will be kept clean throughout the entire Kumbh Mela period.

Stressing on cleanliness, the Chief Minister said that sewage work should be undertaken and completed on priority.

He said that at airports and railway stations, the work of providing various facilities should also be completed at a fast pace.

“The work of the new ring road in Nashik should be completed immediately. Delay in this work will not be tolerated. For this, the concerned departments should immediately approve the necessary funds. Other road works should also be undertaken immediately. Due to incomplete works the attention should be paid to ensuring that citizens are not inconvenienced. Facilities should be provided in Sadhugram as per their needs after discussing with various akharas,” he added.

CM Fadnavis also said that CCTVs should be put in place in a centralised manner.

To maintain law and order, various options of 'AI' should be used while arrangements for police accommodation should be done on priority.

“For the publicity of the Kumbh Mela, the concept of 'Digital Kumbh' should be implemented. A separate plan should be prepared and planned for publicity. Regarding Kumbh Mela works, in the case of negative publicity, the department concerned should provide an objective explanation to the relevant media immediately. For the necessary works for the Kumbh Mela, the recruitment process at the district level should be expedited,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that emphasis should be placed on completing various works for the Kumbh Mela at the earliest.

Ajit Pawar, also the Deputy CM, said that attention should be paid to ensuring that all the work for the Kumbh Mela is of high quality and distinctive.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that measures should be taken to ensure that the water in the riverbed remains pure during the Kumbh Mela period and forever.

School Education Minister Dada Bhuse said that in the backdrop of the Kumbh Mela, development work in nearby pilgrimage sites should also be accelerated.

Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan said that roads will be repaired before the Kumbh Mela while insisting that sewerage works should be completed in a time bound manner.

