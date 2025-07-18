CM Fadnavis slams Oppn for changing stance on Public Security Bill

Mumbai, July 18 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday slammed the opposition for the change in their stand over the Public Security Bill especially after supporting in the state assembly.

The flip-flop in the opposition’s stance was after the bosses of respective parties sought clarification, he claimed.

He said that the Bill was discussed in detail in the Joint Select Committee and revised draft bill was shown to all members and the committee had also accepted suggestions made by the opposition.

After they supported the bill in the state assembly now they are opposing it after their party bosses have sought their view.

CM Fadnavis, who was accompanied by Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, at the press conference after the conclusion of three week monsoon session, said: “Five meetings were held on the the various provisions of the Bill at that time each section was discussed in detail. All the doubts of the opposition were cleared. Most of the suggestions of the opposition have been accepted. The method is to place the revised draft of the bill before the committee. The opposition's claim that the draft of the bill was not shown to us is false.”

"If the doubts of the opposition were not resolved in the committee, they had the option of giving disssenf note. However, they did not give it in writing. If they had registered a written opposition through dissent note, they would have been able to speak on the bill in the House. After the bill was approved, when the opposition was asked for an answer by the party, they changed their position. Nearly 12,500 suggestions were received on this bill. Many of them are inconsistent with the bill while several others have been accepted," said CM Fadnavis.

CM Fadnavis said that the dispute over the post of Guardian Minister of Nashik will be resolved at the right time. He added that farm loan waiver is not possible every five years. Therefore, he clarified that increasing investment in the agricultural sector is the government's priority.

He said important bills including Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill were passed in the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly. Also, the reply on the final week proposal has outlined the future direction of Maharashtra. All decisions have been taken for the benefit of the common people and the work of giving impetus to development has been done in the session, he asserted.\

Eknath Shinde claimed that the opposition wasted its energy by protesting on the steps of the legislature instead of holding a discussion in the house. He alleged that the opposition asked false questions and runs away from the house during the answers. There was apathy among the opposition in this session.

Ajit Pawar stated that approval for supplementary demands worth Rs 57,000 crore was the achievement of the session.

