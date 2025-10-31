CM Flying Squad monitoring road construction in Punjab: Minister

Chandigarh, Oct 31 Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said on Friday that the CM Flying Squad, constituted by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to ensure the best quality of roads being repaired and upgraded by the Punjab Mandi Board, the Public Works Department has been monitoring the ongoing upgradation and repair work of rural link roads across the state.

This monitoring is part of the state government's project to upgrade and repair 19,491 km link roads at a cost of Rs 4,150 crore.

Affirming that the finest quality of material is being used to lay, upgrade and repair the roads, the Agriculture Minister issued a warning that strict action will be taken against any contractor found compromising with the quality of material.

He said the CM Flying Squad teams are actively on the ground and have already covered seven districts -- Faridkot, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Tarn Taran, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Jalandhar, Patiala and Gurdaspur.

He added that there are total 30,237 link roads in the state with a total length of 64,878 km, adding that 33,492 km are under the Punjab Mandi Board and 31,386 km are under the Public Works Department.

Minister Khuddian said that the state government is now starting a project to repair and upgrade 7,373 link roads with a total length of 19,491.56 km.

He added that the project will cost Rs 4,150.42 crore, which includes five years of maintenance, adding that Rs 3,424.67 crore will be spent for repair and upgradation whereas Rs 725.75 crore will be spent for five-year maintenance.

An artificial intelligence survey conducted for these roads resulted in savings of Rs 383.53 crore, the Minister said.

He added that to ensure public safety during foggy or dark conditions, a special road safety project is being implemented on the repaired and upgraded link roads at a cost Rs 91.83 crore.

A three-inch-wide white strip will be painted on both sides of the link roads to make travel safer during fog or darkness, the Minister said.

