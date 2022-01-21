CM Gehlot issues directions to stop auctioning of agricultural land, says if bill becomes a law, no Tehsildar would dare take such step

Just after issuing directions to stop auctioning of agricultural land on Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that once the bill becomes a law, no Tehsildar would dare take such a step.

"We had passed a bill in Rajasthan Assembly that barred the auction of up to five acres of land. We had sent it to the Governor, who, I believe, sent it to the Union Home Ministry. If this Bill becomes a law, no Tehsildar would dare take such a step," said Ashok Gehlot while addressing the reporters on Thursday.

Gehlot on Thursday issued directions to stop auctioning agricultural land if farmers are unable to pay off their loans to the banks.

"State Government has directed officers to stop auctioning under Removal of Difficulties Act by banks if farmers are unable to pay off their loans," read the directions.

( With inputs from ANI )

