CM Gupta extends heartfelt thanks to Delhiites for historic MCD bypoll win

New Delhi, Dec 3 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended heartfelt thanks to Delhiites for the historic win of the BJP in the just-concluded MCD bypolls, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Gupta wrote, “Heartfelt thanks to the citizens of Delhi for giving their invaluable blessings to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Delhi Municipal Corporation bye-elections."

She added, “This victory is a strong proof of the tireless hard work, dedication of our hardworking workers and the collective strength of the organisation."

Congratulating the winning candidates, she posted, “Heartiest congratulations to all the BJP candidates who won the bye-elections. Our government is committed to Delhi's development and is working non-stop."

Expressing happiness, BJP leader Kapil Mishra posted on X, writing, “BJP wins resounding victory in municipal bye-elections. Corrupt and lying Kejriwal gang wiped out. Aam Aadmi Party suffered a crushing defeat in seats like Chandni Chowk and Chandni Mahal. The people of Greater Kailash thrashed those who insulted Chhath Puja."

He added that the victory reflects the leadership and development vision of Chief Minister Gupta and the efforts of state president Virendra Sachdeva and party workers.

"This grand victory is the result of the leadership and development policies of the Chief Minister @gupta_rekha , the determination of the State President @Virend_Sachdeva and the hard work of the BJP workers," he said.

Earlier in the day, the results of the bypolls held in 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards were declared, with the BJP winning seven seats and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) securing three. The Congress also opened its account in the civic body, winning the Sangam Vihar-A seat.

Rekha Rani of the BJP won from Ward No. 128, Dichaon Kalan, while Sarla Chaudhary secured victory in Ward No. 198, Vinod Nagar. Veena Asija won from Ward No. 65, Ashok Vihar, and Suman Kumar Gupta emerged victorious in Ward No. 74, Chandni Chowk. Additionally, Anita Jain of the BJP clinched Ward No. 56, Shalimar Bagh.

From the remaining seats, Anjum Mandal won from Greater Kailash, and Manisha Devi secured the Dwarka B seat for the BJP.

The AAP won three seats, with Ram Swaroop Kanojia winning in Dakshin Puri, Anil securing the Mundka seat, and Rajan Arora winning from Naraina.

Suresh Chaudhary of the Congress won from Sangam Vihar Ward 163A, while Mohammad Imran of the All India Forward Bloc secured victory in Chandni Mahal.

Of the 12 wards where voting took place on November 30, nine were previously held by the BJP and the remaining by the AAP. The voter turnout stood at 38.51 per cent, which was lower than the 50.47 per cent recorded during the 2022 MCD elections held across 250 wards.

Ten counting centres were established at Kanjhawala, Pitampura, Bharat Nagar, Civil Lines, Rouse Avenue, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Gole Market, Pushp Vihar, and Mandawali. Each centre managed counting for designated wards and was equipped with secure strongrooms and controlled access points, the State Election Commission said in a statement.

Before the bypolls, the 250-member MCD House consisted of 115 BJP members, 99 from AAP, 15 from Indraprastha Vikas Party, and 8 from the Congress. The bypolls were seen as the first major electoral test for the BJP following its recent Assembly election victory. Meanwhile, the AAP and Congress viewed the contest as an opportunity to strengthen their position in the national Capital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor