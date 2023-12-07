CM Himanta gives credit to 'uncompromising policing' for decline in Assam's crime rate

Guwahati, Dec 7 Due to "strong and uncompromising policing" of the current regime, the incidents of crime have declined in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

According to Sarma, Assam will become a "paradise" within three years if law and order are maintained in the same manner.

Sarma's remarks followed the release of the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) recent report, which showed that the total number of cognizable crimes in Assam fell by 48.26 per cent to nearly 69,000 cases in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Additionally, he noted that the state's crime rate decreased in 2023. He said that the administration intends to build on this development in the upcoming years.

According to the Chief Minister, Assam has not seen a decline in the crime rate since 1979. In 2021, Assam ranked tenth in India in terms of crime rates. “We are currently ranked 20th according to NCRB data, which is fantastic news," he stated.

Sarma further said that youth employment and development initiatives have also contributed to the state's declining crime rate. However, he said that as the state has been conducting operations against the threat, the number of cases of narcotics and child marriage would increase.

"We will eradicate child marriage from Assam by 2026. We will also put an end to polygamy after the next assembly session," the Chief Minister added.

In 2022, the conviction rate was 13.56 per cent, compared to 6.13 per cent the year before. "The establishment of the Directorate of Prosecution and a regular prosecution service cadre are among the actions we have been implementing. We anticipate a significant improvement shortly," Sarma said.

