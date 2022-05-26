CM Jairam Thakur says grand event will be held on PM Modi's arrival

On completion of the eight-year term of the Central Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the people of the country from Shimla's Ridge Maidan. For which elaborate preparations are being made informed Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur.

CM said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's addressing the nation from Shimla is a matter of great pride for the state.

Talking to reporters, Thakur said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi would reach the Ridge Ground at 11 am and after that he would interact virtually with the Chief Ministers of the states and the beneficiaries of the Central Government's schemes. Tight security arrangements have been made and earlier also such programs in the Ridge Maidan area".

He said that there is also a plan to organize a roadshow of Prime Modi, for which permission is yet to be received from the Prime Minister's Office.

( With inputs from ANI )

