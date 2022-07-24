CM Kejriwal refuses to attend Delhi programme after photo of PM Modi added to event banner

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged that a Delhi government was interfering on orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office, which prompted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to skip the event. AAP further charged that the cops put up PM Modi’s towering photos on stage and threatened to arrest anyone who removed them. Photos posted by Kejriwal’s party on Twitter show torn posters of the Delhi CM, decorated stage with PM Modi, Kejriwal and Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena’s pictures and policemen in large numbers guarding the event.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai alleged that cops put up PM Modi’s banner on Centre’s order for the plantation drive at the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary. “Last night, the Delhi Police reached the venue of the event and took control of the area. They forcibly put up banners carrying pictures of PM Modi. The banners belonging to the AAP government were torn off,” Rai alleged at a press conference. The said program of Tree Plantation corresponding with the `Van Mahotsav`, was to be undertaken jointly by the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister. A mutual decision in this regard had been taken on July 4, 2022. A total of 1,00,000 trees are planted as a part of the program, and the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister were to launch the same together today.