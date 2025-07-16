CM Laghu Udhyami Yojana: Dreams of Divyangjans in Buxar take a new flight

Buxar (Bihar), July 16 A significant initiative has been taken by the Bihar government towards making the Divyangjans self-reliant. Under the Chief Minister Laghu Udhyami Yojana, an assistance amount of Rs 2 lakh is being given to the Divyang beneficiaries in three instalments.

In this sequence, an amount of 50,000 was distributed as the first instalment, which has given a new flight to the dreams of the Divyangjans.

The Divyang beneficiaries also participated in a meeting organised through video conferencing along with the District Magistrate. During this, the National Executive President of the Divyang Sangh, Hridaya Yadav, while praising this initiative of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said, “Many thanks to the government on behalf of the Divyangjans of Bihar. This scheme is a ray of hope for those who are living below the poverty line.”

“Our issue is not pension, but employment. We want education, health, roti-kapda and makaan from the government. This scheme has taken our Divyang brothers forward in the direction of self-employment. Training is being provided, and industries are being started. This is bringing positive changes in their lives,” he added.

Abhishek's father, Harendra Shah, said, “My son has opened the hotel on his own. The help of the government has helped him move forward. We express our gratitude for this.”

Other beneficiaries, August Upadhyay and Vishnu Paswan, also praised this scheme of the government. They said that this scheme has increased their self-esteem and has given them an opportunity to connect with the mainstream.

Another beneficiary said, “The Chief Minister's Small Entrepreneur Scheme has definitely brought a new ray of hope for the Divyangjans of Bihar. This initiative is an inspiration towards employment, respect and self-reliance, which can bring a change in the lives of millions of disabled people in the times to come.

