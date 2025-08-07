CM Majhi showcases Odisha Handloom as pillar of ‘Odia Asmita’; Madhuri Dixit named Brand Ambassador

Bhubaneswar, Aug 7 Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday asserted that Odisha’s handloom tradition is a living art form that brings pride and glory to the state in both national and international markets.

While inaugurating the EKTA (Exhibition-cum-Knowledge Sharing for Textile Advantage) marking the National handlooms day, CM Majhi on Thursday said “our handloom is one of the main pillars of Odia Asmita (Odisha Pride). Our handloom sector is not just an economic pillar but also a symbol of national pride and dignity. From ancient maritime trade to modern global fashion platforms, our textile has always celebrated excellence, spirituality, and culture. The government aims to improve the socio-economic condition of weavers through the Handloom Development Scheme".

In a significant move, to promote the rich handloom tradition of Odisha on the national and international platforms, the state government has appointed leading Hindi movie actress Madhuri Dixit as the brand ambassador of Odisha Handloom for a period of one year.

While making the announcement, the Chief Minister expressed hope that, with Dixit’s active involvement, Odisha’s handloom garments will gain recognition in the national and international fashion industry.

Majhi also revealed that in more than 1.3 lakh weavers and supporting workers are directly engaged in the handloom sector in Odisha.

He said the weavers of Odisha working under primary weavers’ cooperative societies, Self-help groups, producers associations to preserve the rich weaving heritage.

Primary Weavers’ Cooperative Societies, Self-Help Groups, and Producer Groups, our weaver friends are coming together and working to preserve the rich weaving heritage.

Mentioning about the recent Odisha Textile Conclave, CM Majhi said that 33 MoUs with an investment of Rs 7,808 crore have been signed during the conclave for the establishment of textile industries in Odisha.

“Our government is always ready to provide infrastructural and institutional support. We are developing handloom parks in places like Baragarh and Cuttack with common facilities such as dye houses, warehouses, design studios, and quality control laboratories,” added CM Majhi.

"For excellence and innovation, more than 40 master weavers from Odisha have been awarded national honours. This initiative, which began 120 years ago to realize the Swadeshi movement, still calls upon us today to honour our weavers and use the garments they produce,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, the noted movie star Dixit said: “When we choose handloom, we choose dignity. When we support our artisans, we protect our heritage. And when we wear Odisha, we wear pride. Let us celebrate the hands that create beauty. The villages that keep our traditions and the spirit that refuses to fail.”

She concluded her speech with the spirited call: “Let’s all come together and proudly say this is Odia Ashmita!”

