CM Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of circulating fake videos in Bengal

Kolkata, April 16 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP of circulating fake videos in the state.

“They are spending crores of rupees to make such fake videos. After creating them, they are circulating them on social media. Do not trust whatever you see, since they always resort to falsehood,” the Chief Minister said while addressing an election rally at Jalpaiguri in North Bengal.

While addressing the rally at Jalpaiguri, the Chief Minister also accused a section of the Central agencies of attempts to influence the common people to support the BJP. “They are acting as younger brothers of BJP and trying to influence common people to support BJP,” she said.

She also said that the excessive use of Central agencies in West Bengal before the polls is prompted by the BJP’s apprehension of losing the elections. “They will not win and they realize that very well. That is why they are threatening the opposition through the Central agencies. The fear of defeat is prompting them to spread so many lies,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, she once again issued a note of caution on the probability of tension over the Ram Navami festival on Wednesday. “Do not get trapped into any kind of provocation,” the Chief Minister said.

She also said that those who voted for BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are now realizing the blunder they made then. “After getting elected, they have stopped the flow of Central funds to the state government now,” she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor