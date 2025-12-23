CM Mamata Banerjee hiding behind her 'thug police force': BJP on action against protesters in Kolkata

Kolkata, Dec 23 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday, criticised the police action against protesters from the Hindu Jagran Manch on Tuesday during a demonstration in front of Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata over the murder of Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh, and claimed that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was hiding behind her "thug police force" and steering such action against democratic protests by Hindus in the state.

"Mamata Banerjee must stop hiding behind her thug police force. The barbaric assault on Hindu protesters outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata today, where women and the elderly were trapped behind barricades, lathi-charged, manhandled, beaten until they bled, and dragged through the streets is a calculated act of state-sponsored hooliganism aimed at silencing voices demanding justice for persecuted Hindus in Bangladesh," claimed BJP's Information Technology Cell Chief and the party's central observer for West Bengal Amit Malviya, soon after the police actions against the protesters in which more than 20 people were injured and over a dozen were detained by the police.

According to BJP leader Malviya, the protests, led by Hindus, were sparked by the horrific murder of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das, who was charred to death in Bangladesh's Mymensingh on December 20, 2025, amid baseless blasphemy allegations.

"Yet Mamata's police turned a peaceful demonstration into a bloodbath, acting like TMC's hired goons," Malviya added.

He also said that while in Bangladesh, radical mobs mercilessly hunt and slaughter Hindus, in West Bengal the state government itself, through its police force, unleashes brutality on Hindus daring to protest.

"This is part of a dangerous pattern in which her (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's) police serve as instruments of despotism, mirroring Bangladesh-style brutality that spills Hindu blood to appease radicals. The BJP stands firmly with Bengal's Hindus as their true defender, committed to protecting their rights, dignity, and safety," Malviya added.

