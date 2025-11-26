CM Mamata hails West Bengal's performance in attracting foreign tourists

Kolkata, Nov 26 Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday attributed West Bengal's performance in tourism resurgence in post-pandemic travel to her government's initiatives, including festival tourism, religious tourism and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions).

Using her X handle, CM Banerjee on hailed West Bengal's rise to the 'Number Two' position in foreign tourist arrivals in the country, saying the state has emerged as one of India's most preferred international destinations.

"Proud to share that West Bengal has emerged as one of the most favoured international tourist destinations in the country, and has achieved another great milestone!! In the recently released India Tourism Data Compendium 2025 by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India , West Bengal has attracted 2nd highest foreign tourist footfall in the country!" CM Banerjee said.

As per the report, the country received 2,948.19 million domestic tourists in 2024, a rise of 17.51 per cent over 2,508.82 million visits in the previous year. Foreign tourist visits touched 20.94 million in 2024, marking an 8.84 per cent increase from 19.24 million in 2023.

Uttar Pradesh (646.81 million) and Tamil Nadu (306.84 million) topped the list of states in terms of domestic tourist footfall, while Maharashtra (3.71 million) and West Bengal (3.12 million) recorded the highest number of foreign tourist arrivals among all states and Union Territories.

The Chief Minister said: "The tourism resurgence post covid is a reflection of the initiatives taken by us to create and promote new verticals of tourism including festival tourism, religious tourism, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism among others."

Describing West Bengal as the "sweetest part" of the country, Mamata Banerjee said, "I welcome all tourists both domestic and foreign to visit West Bengal, the sweetest part of India, and experience its beauty, culture and heritage. I thank all tourism stakeholders who have worked relentlessly towards achieving this proud moment for West Bengal."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor