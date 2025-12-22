CM Mamata to hold public meeting in Bengal's Bankura on Dec 30

Kolkata, Dec 22 As the year draws to a close, Trinamool Congress leaders and workers are busy with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of West Bengal's voters' list.

Amid the SIR exercise, Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a political programme at the end of the year.

According to sources at the State Secretariat, if all is well, Chief Minister Banerjee will hold a public meeting on December 30 at the Barjora College grounds in Bankura district.

This would be her final political rally in West Bengal this year.

However, sources in the Trinamool Congress are yet to confirm whether Mamata Banerjee will hold any administrative meetings or sessions during her upcoming visit to the Bankura district.

There is also curiosity within the Bankura district Trinamool Congress regarding the message the Chief Minister will deliver at this meeting.

According to district Trinamool Congress sources, preparations for the Chief Minister Banerjee's visit have already started.

The Bankura district Trinamool leadership is scheduled to hold a meeting on the matter later on Monday evening.

The party has set a target of a massive turnout at the rally.

It may be noted that the Barjora area falls under the Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress lost this Lok Sabha seat by a narrow margin of only 5,000 votes.

BJP's Saumitra Khan won the Bishnupur Lok Sabha seat in 2024.

Consequently, the West Bengal BJP leadership is making efforts to strengthen the party organisation further to win all the Assembly seats within that Lok Sabha constituency before the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

It may be also noted that January 1 is the foundation day of the Trinamool Congress.

A senior Trinamool Congress leader said that this year the political significance of the party's foundation day celebrations has increased considerably due to the upcoming Assembly polls scheduled to take place next year.

According to the Trinamool leader, Chief Minister Banerjee may outline the poll strategy for the upcoming electoral contest from the meeting in Barjora.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor