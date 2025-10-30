CM Mamata trying to link every suicide incident in Bengal with NRC, SIR: BJP

Kolkata, Oct 30 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday, had accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to link every suicide incident taking place in the state with Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Taking to his official X account, BJP's Information Technology Cell Chief and the party's central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, had claimed that after Mamata Banerjee's "blatant lies" in her attempts to link the suicide of 57-yar-old Pradeep Kar at Panihati in North 24 Parganas district with that of the NRC, the Chief Minister is trying to link the death of 95-year-old Khitish Majumdar's suicide at Illambazar in Birbhum with the NRC and SIR.

In his social media post, BJP leader Malviya had asked why a 95-year-old man, born in 1930 and an Indian by birth, took his own life over the SIR.

"Even if, by any logic, he was not an Indian citizen post-Partition and later migrated to India, he was automatically eligible for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), being a Hindu. The truth is, it is not SIR but Mamata Banerjee's corrupt and crumbling administration that has blood on its hands," the BJP leader added.

According to the BJP leader, the mystery had deepened further because of the place of suicide of Majumdar, which is Illambazar in Birbhum district.

"The man lived in Illambazar, a Trinamool Congress bastion where harassment by local leaders is rampant," Malviya added.

He also hinted towards the possibilities of Trinamool Congress cadres brainwashing Majumdar with fear and misinformation or preventing him from applying for his rightful citizenship under the CAA, considering that the state's ruling party had earlier declared that the CAA would never be implemented in West Bengal.

"If Mamata Banerjee insists on weaving tales to fuel fear and stall SIR, she should at least make them logical. Her current script is nothing but a desperate, hollow hoax -- written for electoral dividends and aimed at insulting the intelligence of Bengal and the very soul of democracy itself," Malviya said.

Earlier on Thursday after the information about Majumdar's suicide surfaced, Chief Minister Banerjee issued a social media post where she claimed that consecutive suicides and suicide attempts in West Bengal out of the fear of SIR and possible NRC during the last few days are examples of the tragic consequences of the BJP's politics of fear, division, and hate.

Malviya had claimed that if the BJP came to power in West Bengal after the 2026 Assembly elections, ensure a fair investigation into all such suicides and bring every miscreant linked to the current ruling party in the state to justice.

