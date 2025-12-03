CM Mamata welcomes Calcutta HC move turning down previous order cancelling 32,000 teaching jobs

Kolkata, Dec 3 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday welcomed the Calcutta High Court order that dismissed a previous single-judge bench decision of the same court cancelling 32,000 primary teachers' jobs in the state, saying the "teachers have got justice".

Reacting to the Calcutta High Court order, CM Banerjee said she has full faith in the judiciary.

"Teachers have got justice. Their families are safe now. I am happy. We respect the judiciary and we welcome this court order. We have been able to safeguard the jobs of our brothers and sisters," the Chief Minister said while speaking to reporters in Malda district.

At the same time, CM Banerjee said that some people move courts to snatch away the jobs of teachers.

"It is not right to move courts at the drop of a hat demanding cancellation of jobs. We have to create jobs for people, not take away jobs from the people," added Banerjee.

Meanwhile, leaders from all political parties welcomed the Calcutta High Court order.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu congratulated the primary teachers following the high court order.

"Congratulations to the Primary Education Board in the wake of the division bench verdict of the Hon’ble High Court today. The verdict of the single bench of the High Court has been quashed. The jobs of 32,000 primary teachers have been completely secured. Best wishes to the teachers as well. Truth has triumphed," he said in an X post.

BJP leader Shatorupa also welcomed the high court order but at the same time said that trained teachers must be identified who have got jobs by unfair means.

"We welcome the court order. We also don’t want any genuine teacher to lose his job. But those who are tainted must be punished," said the BJP spokesperson.

Senior CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty also expressed happiness over the high court order.

"Most of the 32,000 teachers are eligible. Therefore, they cannot be denied jobs just because a few indulged in corruption. We welcome the court order. But those who have got jobs through corruption must be punished," said Chakraborty.

Echoing similar views, Congress leader Soumya Aich Roy said: "We never wanted anyone to lose their jobs. We do not support taking away jobs. Therefore, we welcome the court order. At the same time, the guilty must be punished."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor