CM Mamata's counsel hails SC’s notice on plea filed by Raj Bhavan staffer on immunity to Guv

Kolkata, July 19 Shortly after the Supreme Court of India on Friday issued a notice on a plea filed by a woman staff member of Raj Bhavan in Kolkata challenging the blanket immunity granted to the Governor from criminal prosecution, the counsel of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a statement welcoming the development.

The woman staff member who had filed the petition at the apex court, had earlier filed a police complaint at a local police station in Kolkata accusing West Bengal Governor, CV Ananda Bose of sexual harassment.

The statement issued by the Chief Minister’s counsel Sanjay Basu has stated that the decision of the apex court contradicts the contention of the Raj Bhavan authorities that the incident was politically-motivated with the intention of maligning the image of the Governor.

“Hon’ble Supreme Court’s order issuing notice today in the petition filed by the victim seeking action against the Governor belies the statements from the Raj Bhavan that this incident was politically motivated or one with an intent to malign the Governor’s reputation. Incidents of sexual harassment cannot be brushed under the carpet no matter the position and power one holds and the Hon’ble Supreme Court will lay down the contours in this regard,” the statement from Bose circulated among media persons read.

Incidentally on July 16, a single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court, acting on a defamation suit filed by the Governor against the Chief Minister, had put an interim stay on any kind of derogatory remarks against Bose till August 14.

However, even after that a section of the Trinamool Congress leadership like party Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra and party leader Kunal Ghosh continued with their subtle jibes in the matter through their social media posts.

