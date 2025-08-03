CM Mohan Majhi announces ex gratia for 6 Odia migrants killed in Andhra quarry blast

Bhubaneswar, Aug 3 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief over the tragic death of six workers from the state in a massive blast at a stone quarry in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

As many as Odia migrant labourers -- Danda Badatya, Banamala Chehra, Bhashkar Bishoi, Santosh Goud of Ganjam district and Takun Dalai, Musa Jan of Gajapati district -- have lost their lives in this tragic mishap.

As per X handle of the Chief Minister Office, CM Majhi on Sunday extended his condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each for the bereaved family members of the deceased persons.

The financial compensation will be paid from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Meanwhile, this incident again brought forth the sorry state of Odia workers who migrate to other states every year in search of livelihood.

As per official data, as many as 403 migrant workers of Odisha have died while working in other states between 2015 to 2024. Notably, at least six workers were killed when massive boulders collapsed on them at a granite quarry in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The accident occurred at a private quarry near Ballikurava in Bapatla district during routine operations. Some other workers were reportedly injured and taken to various hospitals.

Eight critically injured people were admitted to a hospital at Narsaraopeta.

The workers had come to duty at 9 a.m. on Sunday, and a few minutes later, boulders fell on them during the blasting operation.

Lack of adequate safety precautions is believed to have led to the tragedy.

Similar incidents were reported in granite quarries in Andhra Pradesh in the past.

Three persons died in a blast in a private granite quarry at Dabbaguda in Melaiputti mandal in Srikakulam district on May 16. Use of gelatine sticks was suspected to have led to the blast.

The quarry management had allegedly tried to mislead the police by claiming that lightning was responsible for the deaths of the trio.

