CM Mohan Majhi declares to formulate policy for Non-Resident Odias

Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced that the state government will formulate a special dedicated policy for Non-Resident Odias (NROs) to ensure their active participation in the journey of Odisha to become a 'Prosperous state'.

During an interaction session with the NROs on the last day of the three-day 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention here on Friday, CM Majhi declared that a Minister of the state government will be entrusted with the task to address the problems and grievances of the NROs.

He also added that the state government Minister will be entrusted with the task to coordinate with the Odia diaspora over the ideas and issues they want to share with the government for the development of Odisha.

The Odisha Chief Minister assured the delegates that state government will introduce a special and dedicated policy soon for the Odia diaspora.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Department of Language, Literature, and Culture will function as the nodal department for this initiative.

During a discussion with NROs, the Chief Minister shared this vision, emphasising the state government's commitment to engaging with the Odia diaspora.

He highlighted the presentation of Odisha’s development journey to NROs under the new government and discussed the Odisha Vision Document 2036.

"Odisha has now embarked on a journey on the road towards prosperity. You live in different countries. Many of you are successful industrialists, professionals and technocrats. So, your participation in this journey is very important," said CM Majhi.

The Chief Minister further added that the NROs have become a bridge between India and the foreign country they are staying in. He said that the diaspora is promoting the Indian and Odia culture and traditions in the foreign land.

He told NROs that they are thinking and working towards the development and protection of Odia identity even living outside the country. The Chief Minister referred to NROs as the "triple engine" of Odisha's development, complementing the "double-engine" government.

He invited their active involvement in the "Utkal Odisha" and "Make-in-Odisha" initiatives to further accelerate the state's progress.

He also encouraged NROs to share their opinions and ideas for building a prosperous Odisha.

Mohan Majhi also said that the air connectivity in Odisha improved a lot with the active cooperation of the Central government during the recent period.

He informed the gathering that Odisha is also considering flights to Kuwait and Qatar in the coming days. This meeting marked a significant milestone, offering a platform for NROs to connect and collaborate with the government.

Prominent attendees included Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo and ministers of industries, health, and higher education, along with BJP’s state president.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor