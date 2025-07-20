CM Mohan Majhi expresses deep anguish over Puri incident

Bhubaneswar, July 20 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday expressed deep anguish over the horrific incident in Balanga area of Puri district, where a minor girl was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister stated, "I am deeply pained by the unfortunate incident at Balanga in Puri district. To ensure the best possible treatment, the victim has been airlifted to AIIMS Delhi. The State Government will ensure all necessary support and arrangements for her treatment. On a personal note, I offer prayers to Lord Jagannath for the girl's speedy recovery."

Earlier, the victim was shifted to AIIMS, New Delhi, through an air ambulance. The doctors’ team and the victim’s family members accompanied the girl to Delhi for advanced treatment.

Speaking to media persons, the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar Director Ashutosh Biswas stated that the girl is critical but her condition is stable and is showing signs of improvement. So the decision was taken to airlift the victim to AIIMS, Delhi, for better treatment. The victim girl has sustained 75 per cent burn injuries.

The minor girl was reportedly set ablaze by unidentified assailants near a river embankment under the Balanga police station area. The chilling incident has shocked Odisha.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, Mahmuda Bibi of Nuagopalpur village, the girl was allegedly accosted by unknown miscreants who poured petrol and kerosene on her in a brutal attempt to murder her. Miraculously, she managed to escape and sought refuge at a nearby residence. Villagers responded swiftly, rushing the victim to the Pipili Community Health Centre before she was referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar due to the severity of her burn injuries.

The attack, which took place on July 19, has triggered urgent police action, including the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Balanga IIC Dibya Ranjan Panda is heading the SIT, tasked with expediting the investigation and identifying those responsible.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor