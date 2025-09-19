CM Mohan Majhi reviews preparations for PM Modi’s Odisha visit on Sep 27

Bhubaneswar, Sep 19 Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday held a high-level review meeting ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Odisha on September 29.

According to an official statement, PM Modi will visit Odisha on September 27 to attend the national-level “Seva Parv” programme at Rangeilunda in Berhampur.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several people-centric projects and dedicate new initiatives to the nation. CM Majhi chaired the high-level preparatory meeting held at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Friday.

The Chief Minister reviewed the security arrangements, logistical planning, and departmental coordination to ensure the smooth execution of the Prime Minister’s programme.

He directed the officials and secretaries of various departments to ensure seamless arrangements, including security, logistics, public participation, and coordination among departments, so that the programme is organised successfully and remains memorable.

He also instructed the officials to ensure the participation for the success of PM Modi’s visit and the programme in Berhampur.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Berhampur at 11 a.m. on September 27 to participate in Seva Parv, where he will inaugurate and dedicate several development projects to the nation.

Notably, these projects include the capacity expansion of eight IITs, doubling of the Koraput-Baiguda and Manabar-Koraput-Gorapur railway lines, and the inauguration of the Sambalpur-Sarala flyover. The Prime Minister will also launch BSNL’s indigenously developed 4G network services across India.

Further, PM Modi will announce the upgradation of MKCG and VIMSAR Medical Colleges to global-standard super-speciality institutions and inaugurate a national skill development programme.

Under the Antyodaya Housing Scheme, financial assistance will be provided to 50,000 beneficiaries, along with the launch of several other developmental programmes.

Chief Minister Majhi also offered valuable advice to all departments including Odisha police, health, power, water supply, and local administration, to work in coordination to make the event memorable and incident-free.

Discussions were also held regarding the coordination among all departments to ensure seamless execution of the Prime Minister's visit, including his travel route, arrival and departure arrangements, deployment of security forces, venue preparedness, healthcare, police, water and electricity supply, and local administration.

The Chief Minister advised that all necessary measures be taken to organise the Prime Minister’s programme successfully and make it a memorable event.

