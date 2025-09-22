CM Mohan Yadav appeals to traders to promote Swadeshi products

Bhopal, Sep 22 Leading the 'Swadeshi' campaign from the front in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited nearly a dozen outlets, including jewellery and fabric shops and held discussion with traders in Bhopal on Monday.

During his interaction and brief addresses while visiting different spots, the Chief Minister spoke about the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates that have come into effect from the very first day of Navratri, stating that the occasion has brought the 'savings festival'.

He walked through the market from the Somwara area police outpost to Deepali Saree House, applying “GST Savings Festival” stickers at shops and engaging warmly with shopkeepers and customers.

The Chief Minister was also seen interacting with women buyers, who expressed happiness on new GST rate cuts and expressed their. CM Yadav emphasised that the newly implemented GST rate cuts will bring savings and prosperity to the people.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the people of India a gift of savings by reducing GST rates. This initiative by the Central government is like a Diwali gift for the citizens," Yadav said while addressing at market in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, he appealed to everyone to adopt Swadeshi products, stating that the path to a self-reliant India can only be paved by prioritizing local goods.

He stated that the state government aims to promote local consumption of locally made products, which are the backbone of the economy.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the central government's move is a historic and far-reaching step toward building a self-reliant and developed India, which will prove to be a milestone in the future," Yadav said.

He also extended Navratri and Dussehra greetings to shopkeepers and customers, purchased clothes for himself, requested a proper bill, and paid via UPI — promoting digital payments.

Chief Minister Yadav also called on everyone to spread awareness of the new GST rates and help make the campaign a success.

After his market visit, CM Yadav interacted with representatives of various trade, commercial, and social organizations at Motilal Mannulal Dharmshala.

Chief Minister also visited Mata Mandir and performed Kanya Pujan, seeking blessings from young girls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor