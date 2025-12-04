CM Mohan Yadav flags-off 'shikaras' in Bhopal's Upper Lake

Bhopal, Dec 4 To enhance tourism while respecting environmental safeguards, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday flagged off 'shikaras' in Bhopal's iconic Upper Lake.

State Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, MP, BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal, LoP Umang Singhar, Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai and Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, who has arrived in Bhopal, also joined the ceremonial event at Uppar Lake.

"Bhopal will emerge as a new centre of tourism through the operation of Shikaras in the most beautiful Upper Lake in the city. It's a matter of pride to have such a lake in Madhya Pradesh," CM Yadav said.

He also expressed that in Jammu and Kashmir, lakes have long been cherished for their natural beauty and water-based experiences.

"Now, people visiting Bhopal's Upper Lake can also enjoy shikara rides. Upper Lake is poised to offer a comparable experience, elevating its status as a premier destination," CM Yadav said while taking a ride on the shikara.

Notably, an announcement to introduce Shikaras, in line with the Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir, was planned during Tiranga Yatra.

Shikaras, traditionally wooden boats associated with the serene waters of Kashmir's Dal Lake, are used for sightseeing, transportation, fishing, and harvesting aquatic vegetation.

These traditional boats, he said, are already generating public interest and are being promoted as a promising tourism initiative by the state's Tourism Department.

CM Yadav also stated that the state government is actively working to make this vision a reality, further enhancing the appeal and accessibility of our water bodies for residents and visitors alike.

A portion of it is designated as a Ramsar site, underscoring its ecological importance. However, the lake's tourism potential has long been constrained by environmental regulations.

In 2023, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) prohibited the use of motorised boats and cruise vessels on the lake, citing the need to preserve its ecological integrity.

The tribunal emphasised that water bodies are public assets and must be protected from commercial exploitation.

In response to these restrictions, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has pivoted to a more sustainable alternative. In June, the Corporation announced that the idea of Shikara rides was taking shape, with ten boats already introduced and 20 more planned.

These boats will not only offer scenic rides but also host floating shops, creating a vibrant, immersive experience for tourists. The initiative is being positioned as a fusion of Kashmiri charm and Bhopal's local heritage.

Officials are optimistic that the initiative will succeed and expand, offering a peaceful alternative to the previously banned motorised cruises.

The move has been welcomed by residents and environmentalists alike, who see it as a thoughtful balance between tourism development and ecological preservation.

The Upper Lake, also known as Bada Talab or Badi Jheel, spans over 31 square kilometres and was constructed in the 11th century.

