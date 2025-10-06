CM Mohan Yadav heads to Chhindwara as cough syrup tragedy sparks outcry

Bhopal, Oct 6 In a swift response to a tragic health crisis, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will visit Chhindwara on Monday to assess the aftermath of a series of child fatalities reportedly linked to the consumption of 'Coldrif' cough syrup. The visit comes as the state grapples with the loss of 14 children, while eight others remain critically ill in hospitals across Nagpur district.

CM Yadav is expected to depart for Chhindwara by 1 p.m. and will travel to Parasia, the town where the banned syrup was allegedly administered to the ill-fated children. His previously scheduled appearance at a public event in Jabalpur was cancelled following national attention on the incident.

During his visit, the Chief Minister is expected to meet with the grieving families and inspect the Chhindwara district hospital. He will also hold discussions with senior administrative and medical officials to review the state’s response and preventive measures.

Dr Yadav had already announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased children. He also assured families that the state government will bear the full medical expenses of children under treatment. He has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the deaths. The SIT will travel to Tamil Nadu to investigate the operations of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer of “toxic Coldrif syrup”.

An FIR has been registered at the Parasia police station against the promoters of Sresan Pharmaceuticals and Dr Praveen Soni, the physician who allegedly prescribed the syrup to most of the affected children. Dr Soni has since been arrested and suspended from duty.

The incident was first reported by IANS on October 1, when six child fatalities had already occurred within a span of 15 days. What has raised further concern is the statement made by Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who oversees the health department. On October 1, Shukla denied any link between the cough syrup and the children’s deaths, stating that an inquiry had already been ordered into the matter.

The tragedy has sparked widespread outrage and demands for accountability, as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor