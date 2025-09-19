CM Mohan Yadav inaugurates 'Sandipani School' in Katni, joins cleanliness drive in Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Sep 19 Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several projects worth more than Rs 233 crore during his visit to Katni district of Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also inaugurated include a newly constructed school building equipped with laboratory and smart class rooms under the state government's initiative of 'Sandipani Vidyalaya' in Badwara town in Katni.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister, Uday Partap Singh, Vijayraghogarh MLA Sanjay Pathak and several other local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers participated in the event.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav advised school children to make the knowlege and wisdom their strength.

Highlighting the quality of school buildings (Sandipani Vidyalaya) under the BJP government in the state, the Chief Minister went on to claimed that "no other states have such government-run schools like in Madhya Pradesh".

The Chief Minister also criticised the opposition, saying the during the Congress' regime, schools buildings were lacking of facilities for the students.

"During Congress government, students had to carry even 'tat-patt' (mat) to sit in classroom," CM Mohan Yadav stated.

Notably, this school project was started during ex-chief minister and current Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's tenure as 'CM RISE', and later, Mohan Yadav-led government renamed it 'Sandipani Vidyalaya', inspired by the Sandipani Ashram of Hindu mythology.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also visited Jabalpur district and participated in multiple events, including cleanliness drive as part of ongoing 'Sewa Pakhwada' at Rani Durgavati Medical College.

CM Yadav also participated in the 'martyrdom day' programme organised on the occasion of the death anniversary of tribal freedom fighters Raja Shankar Shah and his son Kunwar Raghunath Shah at a musium decided to them.

The Chief Minister offered floral tributes before their statues and bowed in reverence.

