CM Mohan Yadav meets members of T20 World Cup-winning Indian Women's blind cricket team

Bhopal, Dec 13 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav welcomed the members of the Indian Women's blind cricket team that created history after winning the inaugural T20 World Cup last month in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Three women blind cricketers - Sunita Sarathe, Sushma Patel and Durga Yewale from Madhya Pradesh, who played an important role in the T20 World Cup winning team, received a warm welcome by Chief Minister Yadav at his residence.

The women cricketers were honoured with a shawl and appreciation of their success. The Chief Minister lauded the team’s victory, saying the daughters have brought pride to the country and Madhya Pradesh.

"Today, I had a heartfelt meeting with Susma, Sunita and Durga, the daughter of the state and members of the Indian women's cricket team that won the T20 World Cup for the visually impaired," CM Yadav wrote on X.

Lauding their historic victory, Yadav further wrote, "These daughters have enhanced the pride of the state as well as the entire country through their excellent performance in sport. Heartfelt congratulations to the entire team for this historic achievement."

This meeting came days after questions were raised over recognition for women players from the state who played key roles in the maiden T20 World Cup for visually impaired in Srilanka recently.

Sonu Golkar, General Secretary of Cricket Association for the Blind, Madhya Pradesh, who is also coaching the women cricketers, had earlier expressed displeasure, stating that despite winning the T20 World Cup, the players from the state were not even facilitated by the government.

Notably, the Blind Women's Cricket for women was organised for the first time in Sri Lanka. Six teams - India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Australia, Pakistan and the United States - participated in the tournament.

The final match was played between India and Nepal in Colombo, and India remained unbeaten, creating history by winning the maiden T20 World Cup for the visually impaired women.

