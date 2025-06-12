CM Mohan Yadav to transfer Rs 150 crore ex-gratia assistance under Sambal scheme

Bhopal, June 12 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer Rs 150 crore with a single click under the 'Sambal Yojana' in 6,821 cases of ex-gratia assistance during a programme in Jabalpur on Friday.

The Sambal Yojana is a welfare scheme for millions of workers in the unorganised sector in Madhya Pradesh. Since its inception, over 1.76 crore workers have been registered under the scheme, and the registration process is ongoing. Under the scheme, the government provides Rs 4 lakh in case of accidental death, and Rs 2 lakh in case of natural death. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh is given for permanent disability, and Rs 1 lakh for partial permanent disability.

Additionally, it also provides Rs 5,000 for funeral expenses and Rs 16,000 for women as maternity assistance. All Sambal beneficiaries are also enrolled under the Ayushman Bharat - Niramay Yojana, enabling them to avail free annual medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the state government informed that following direction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labourers working at railway platforms in the state have also been included under the Sambal Scheme. Sambal beneficiaries also receive a ration eligibility slip, allowing them to access subsidised food grains provided by both the central and state governments, according to the MP government.

"The Sambal Yojana stands as a lifeline for unorganised sector workers, offering financial support from birth to death. It is support for labourers, and the credit for implementing this welfare scheme goes to the state government," the MP government said. Moreover, several schemes are being run for registered construction workers through the Construction Workers Welfare Board. These include ex gratia assistance in case of death and support in cases of permanent or partial disability.

