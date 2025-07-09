CM Mohan Yadav to visit Spain, Dubai to pitch MP as global investment hub

Bhopal, July 9 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to embark on a strategic overseas tour from July 13 to 19, visiting Spain and Dubai to promote the state as a prime destination for global investment.

"The visit is part of the state government's broader initiative to position Madhya Pradesh as a hub for industrial growth, technology transfer, strengthen international relations further and employment generation," said Rajendra Shukla, Deputy Chief Minister here on Wednesday.

Accompanied by senior officials, including the principal secretaries of industries and tourism, the Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation, and other key members of his team, CM Yadav will engage with business leaders, trade associations, and government representatives in both countries.

"The agenda includes high-level meetings aimed at attracting foreign direct investment in sectors such as renewable energy, textiles, food processing, tourism, and advanced manufacturing," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Spain, known for its strengths in automobile manufacturing, shipbuilding, and fashion, offers opportunities for collaboration in design, machinery, and sustainable infrastructure.

Dubai, a global business hub, presents a gateway for Middle Eastern investment into India and is expected to play a key role in facilitating cross-border partnerships and technology exchange.

The Chief Minister's visit follows a series of successful international roadshows in the UK, Germany, and Japan, which collectively brought in investment proposals worth over Rs 1.78 lakh crore. These efforts are aligned with the state’s vision to double its economy in the next five years and create large-scale employment opportunities for its youth.

CM Yadav is also expected to highlight Madhya Pradesh's investor-friendly policies, robust infrastructure, and strategic location at the heart of India.

Discussions will focus on building long-term economic ties, fostering innovation, and encouraging skill development through international cooperation. This overseas mission is seen as a precursor to the upcoming Global Investors Summit, where the state aims to showcase its industrial potential to a wider global audience.

With growing interest from international stakeholders, Madhya Pradesh is steadily emerging as one of India's most promising investment destinations.

