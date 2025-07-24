CM Mohan Yadav urges citizens to support ‘Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori’ campaign to save youth

Bhopal, July 24 Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said the ongoing ‘Nashe se doori hai zaroori’ campaign of Madhya Pradesh Police is an effort to protect young generation from the menace of drug addiction.

Chief Minister Yadav said this after signing the Sankalp Patra (resolution letter) at the Indian Institute of Forest Management as part of a massive public awareness initiative aimed at making Madhya Pradesh a drug-free state.

He also appealed the citizen of Madhya Pradesh to support the move to protect the future of their children.

“The participation of people will help our young generation to understand how drug addiction harms health and ruing their lives. It also damages social standing, and obstructs personal and community progress, which ultimately taken them into jail,” Chief Minister said.

A two-week campaign of the Narcotics Wing of Madhya Pradesh Police was launched by Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana Police Headquarters on July 14.

As part of the ongoing de-addiction campaign, police officers, city and village defense committees, and various community policing wings across Madhya Pradesh are working together to raise awareness among school and college students.

The objective of the campaign is to raise awareness among adolescents and youth about the harmful effects of drug abuse, prevent them from falling prey to addiction, and provide proper counseling and support to those already affected, guiding them toward rehabilitation and recovery.

To strengthen the impact of this state-level campaign, voluntary organizations are also being actively involved.

It seeks to inform communities not only about the legal consequences and personal risks of drug abuse, but also about the broader issues of law, safety, and harmful policies, empowering citizens to build a better life in a drug-free and crime-free environment.

Various government departments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), religious leaders, social workers, public representatives, and members of all communities are actively participating in this community-driven initiative against drug abuse.

Police teams are reaching out street to street, directly engaging with citizens to spread awareness about the dangers of drug addiction and encouraging the youth to safeguard their future by staying away from substance abuse.

