CM Mohan Yadav’s security gets new chief

Bhopal, Jan 10 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s security has got a new chief and two other IPS officers have also been changed.

A transfer order was issued by the state’s home department late on Tuesday.

State Police Service (SPS) officer Sameer Yadav will be new in-charge of the Chief Minister's security. Sameer Yadav, a 2002 batch SPS officer, was posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vidisha.

Ajay Panday, who has been in-charge of security of former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, was transferred to Police Headquarters (PHQ), Bhopal.

Two other IPS officers -- Adarsh Katiyar and Jaideep Prasad -- were also transferred on Tuesday. ADG Katiyar, who was heading the state’s intelligence, has been transferred as ADG telecom. Jaideep Prasad, who was ADG narcotics, has been transferred to the state’s intelligence unit.

It’s the first time the officers involved in the Chief Minister’s security have been replaced after Mohan Yadav took oath as CM on December 13, 2023.

Last week, after the formation of the new government in Madhya Pradesh, the Intelligence branch of Bhopal Commissionerate Police released a new list of VIP categories. According to which the new Chief Minister of the state, Mohan Yadav has become VIP number 1.

At the same time, former Chief Minister of the state Shivraj Singh Chouhan has slipped from the first position to the 5th position.

Two Deputy Chief Ministers -- Jagdish Deora and Rajendr Shukla have been put in 2nd and 3rd rank, while 4th place has been kept in reserve category.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor