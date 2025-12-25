CM Naidu misusing institutions to withdraw cases against himself: YSRCP

Hyderabad, Dec 25 Andhra Pradesh’s main opposition party, YSR Congress, has accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of misusing institutions to withdraw all the cases against himself.

YSRCP General Secretary and former Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy said the issue would be taken to the highest court.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said Chandrababu Naidu has been behaving like a monarch and has breached the bail condition by influencing institutions to close cases against himself.

“We will take the issue to the highest judicial body and expose his misdeeds and those officials who resorted to dereliction of duty,” he said.

Sudhakar Reddy said that Chandrababu Naidu has been manipulating systems as he is playing multiple roles of the accused, investigator, advocate, and sitting in judgment as well, and closing cases on the ground of mistake of fact, which does not fall in line with democratic principles.

The same police who filed cases against Chandrababu Naidu for various scams have now started giving him a clean chit, taking cover under mistake of fact, which shows how Chandrababu Naidu has been influencing institutions, he said.

He pointed out that Chandrababu Naidu was in jail for 53 days in the Skill Development case, and police filed a charge sheet after questioning 150 witnesses and recording statements of 18 officials in the Rs 371-crore scam.

Central agencies, too, were involved, and some of the accused had served jail sentences. The case was closed despite the quash petition being pending before the Supreme Court, the YSRCP leader.

Sudhakar Reddy said Chandrababu Naidu was also involved in the Inner Ring Road, Assigned Lands, Liquor, and other cases involving scams running into crores of rupees.

He alleged that the Chief Minister was misusing the police to close the cases, thinking that he was not accountable to legal scrutiny.

“But we will knock on the doors of the apex court and take the issue to its logical conclusion. The cases were closed by the police on his behest, which is a breach of bail conditions. Chandrababu Naidu has turned some institutions into puppets, but this act will not last long,” he said.

“A day will come when Chandrababu Naidu and all the officials involved will be brought to book, as we will not give up and will keep exposing his manipulations at every given avenue,” he added.

