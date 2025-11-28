CM Naidu says Amaravati capital works on track, confident of completion by March 2028

Amaravati, Nov 28 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday that works for development of state capital are in full swing and exuded confidence that that works will be completed by March 2028.

He claimed that Amaravati will be built in a way that India will be proud of. He was confident that with farmers' sacrifice, support of the Central government and a solid plan, Amaravati’s development will be unstoppable.

The Chief Minister along with Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, laid the foundation stone for the construction of regional headquarters of public sector banks and insurance companies in Amaravati.

He said the state government started projects worth Rs. 56,000 crore in Amaravati. The Seed Access Road is about to be completed while seven national highways have been connected to Amaravati. A railway line is also being laid to the Amaravati area.

In addition to VIT, SRM, NID, BITS Pilani, all best universities in the world are coming to Amaravati. Quantum Valley is also being developed here. We are bringing new policies like Green Cover and Net Zero to Amaravati and the state, he said.

He recalled that the work was in full swing when TDP was in power from 2014 to 2019 but later there was destruction for five years. He said works resumed after coalition government came to power. The reconstruction started at the hands of the Prime Minister.

Stating that the construction work of the capital has gained pace, he thanked Union Finance Minister for her support. He noted that the Centre has allocated Rs 15,000 crore for the reconstruction of the capital.

CM Naidu asserted that the Centre provided full support to bring the state’s economy out of the ventilator after the destruction by the previous government. He, however, felt that the state’s finances have to further improve.

He requested banks and financial institutions to cooperate for the development of the state including Amaravati.

Naidu recalled that the state was formed amidst many difficulties. The state was bifurcated with no state capital while knowledge economy was limited to Hyderabad. The destruction caused to Amaravati for five years by the previous rulers also caused many difficulties.

“We started the state construction with zero. We will complete Polavaram by 2027. Amaravati will take shape by 2028. The Centre has sustained the Visakhapatnam Steel which is linked to people’s sentiment. The Google Data Centre is coming to Visakhapatnam because of the Prime Minister’s blessings,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the sacrifices made by Amaravati farmers can never be forgotten He said they fought for Amaravati despite lot of difficulties.

He noted that 29,000 farmers gave 34,000 acres of land. Amaravati is the only place in the world where a wonderful policy like land pooling has been implemented.

He said due to the policies of the previous government, farmers have not been able to receive the capital gains due to them. The capital gains deadline has to be extended for some more time. “We should ensure that farmers get the benefits of capital gains. I request the Union Finance Minister to focus on this issue and take a positive decision,” he said.

He said the construction of Polavaram also resumed after the coalition came to power. He thanked the Centre for sanctioning Rs 1,000 crore for the construction of a new diaphragm wall.

