CM Naidu slams Jagan for 'threatening' wife of man crushed under his vehicle

Amaravati, July 3 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accused former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of playing politics by "threatening" the wife of a man who died after being allegedly run over by his vehicle during a rally last month.

A day after Lourdu Mary met Jagan Mohan Reddy and raised doubts about the cause of death of her husband, Cheeli Singaiah, alleging that State Minister Nara Lokesh's men threatened to sign few papers, Chandrababu Naidu lashed out at YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and accused him of doing politics over the corpse.

Talking to media persons in his constituency, Kuppam in Chittoor district, the Chief Minister alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy's vehicle not only crushed Singaiah, but he left the spot by dumping the injured man on the road like a puppy.

On Wednesday, Singaiah's wife expressed suspicions about the circumstances of her husband's death during Jagan's rally in Guntur district on June 18.

She claimed that Singaiah sustained only minor injuries and was able to speak coherently after the accident, and expressed the doubt that there was foul play while he was being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

She also alleged that some individuals, claiming to be sent by Minister Lokesh, pressured her to sign documents, but she refused.

Mary alleged that police showed her videos of the accident to coerce her into signing papers.

Guntur police on June 22 registered a case against Jagan Mohan Reddy and his aides in connection with the death of Singaiah.

The man died after being run over by Jagan Mohan Reddy's vehicle. The incident had occurred on the National Highway at Etukuru village in Guntur district when the YSR Congress Party president was organising a rally from Tadepalli in Guntur district to Sattenapalli in Palnadu district

The police had said that Singaiah was found by the roadside with grievous injuries, and he was shifted to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

On a complaint by the victim's wife, police registered a case under BNS section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and took up an investigation.

The case was registered against Jagan Mohan Reddy, car driver Ramana Reddy, Personal Assistant Nageswar Reddy, MP Y. V. Subba Reddy and former minister Perni Nani and Vidadala Rajini.

Police last week seized Jagan's bulletproof vehicle in connection with the case.

