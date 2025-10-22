CM Nitish highlights 20-year progress of Bihar at Gopalganj rally; slams Lalu and family

Patna, Oct 22 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on former Union minister and ex-CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family while showcasing his government’s two-decade-long record of development during an election rally in Gopalganj -- the home district of the RJD supremo.

Addressing a large gathering, Nitish Kumar said that before 2005, Bihar was gripped by fear and lawlessness, but over the last 20 years, the state has witnessed unprecedented progress under his leadership.

“Before 2005, people were afraid to step out of their homes after sunset. But today, Bihar is safe, developed, and moving forward. The state has changed completely,” the Chief Minister said.

Listing the key achievements of his government, Nitish Kumar highlighted that over five lakh teachers have been appointed to strengthen the education sector.

He said that in the health sector, several new medical colleges have been established to improve access to healthcare across the state.

The Chief Minister also mentioned major welfare initiatives, including free electricity up to 125 units for households, increased old-age pensions, and various schemes to empower women through employment.

“Bihar today has the highest number of women in the police force compared to any other state in the country. We have ensured women’s participation in every field,” he added.

Nitish Kumar emphasised that his government works for all communities without discrimination, citing efforts to build boundary walls for temples as well as fencing for Muslim cemeteries.

“Earlier, politics was based on the Hindu-Muslim division. We have ended that. Our work is for everyone — irrespective of caste or religion,” he said.

During his speech, Nitish also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging his support for Bihar’s ongoing development projects.

“Prime Minister Modi has done significant work for Bihar’s development. Together, we are ensuring the state’s growth continues,” the Chief Minister remarked.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nitish Kumar addressed rallies in Muzaffarpur, where he also detailed the NDA government’s achievements in education, infrastructure, and welfare ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

