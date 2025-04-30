CM Nitish inaugurates 5-star Mahabodhi Guest House, sports complex in Gaya

Patna, April 30 In a major boost to tourism and infrastructure in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated the Mahabodhi Guest House, a state-of-the-art government facility in Bodh Gaya, Gaya district.

Equipped with 5-star amenities including a gym, spa, swimming pool, and restaurant, the guest house is designed to offer premium hospitality to VVIPs, national and international tourists, and visiting dignitaries.

Strategically located within walking distance of the UNESCO World Heritage Mahabodhi Temple, the facility is expected to become a key accommodation hub in the region.

“The guest house has 110 rooms, including presidential suites, VVIP, and deluxe rooms. It is the second such facility in Bihar after the one in Valmikinagar, West Champaran. This is a proud moment for both Bihar and Gaya,” said Gaya District Magistrate Thiyagarajan S.M.

Bodh Gaya, a globally revered destination for Buddhist pilgrims, attracts thousands of visitors annually, especially during events like the Kalachakra Puja. Gaya is also a key site for Hindu devotees during the Pitripaksha Mela. Its proximity to Rajgir, another prominent tourism and sports hub, further enhances its importance.

Alongside the guest house, CM Kumar also inaugurated a host of sports and recreational facilities in Gaya, including the Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex, a swimming pool, and an open-air theatre.

These amenities have been developed within the campus of the Rural Development Institute to promote sports and youth engagement.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Union MSME Minister and local MP Jitan Ram Manjhi, and several senior officials.

Developed under the aegis of the Bihar Tourism Department, these projects underline the government’s focus on strengthening infrastructure, hospitality, and sports as core drivers of development in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor