CM Nitish inaugurates, launches projects worth Rs 822cr in Bhagalpur, Khagaria

Patna, Sep 25 With the Bihar Assembly approaching, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a series of major development projects across Bhagalpur and Khagaria districts, collectively worth over Rs 822 crore.

In Bhagalpur, the Chief Minister launched 59 development projects costing approximately Rs 302 crore, including initiatives announced earlier during his Pragati Yatra.

The projects aim to boost infrastructure, improve public amenities, and enhance the quality of life for local residents.

Nitish Kumar also held an interaction with beneficiaries of the Social Security Pension Scheme, Jeevika Didis, electricity consumers, and other welfare recipients.

He listened to grievances from local workers and directed officials to take prompt action on their concerns.

Later in the day, the CM travelled to Khagaria, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 256 projects worth around Rs 520 crore.

These projects—also tied to earlier Pragati Yatra announcements—cover key sectors such as rural infrastructure, road connectivity, and public welfare.

Speaking at the events, CM Nitish Kumar said, “These initiatives will provide new impetus and direction to development in the region and bring direct benefits to the people.”

This whirlwind tour comes amid an intensive campaign schedule.

On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar visited Kaimur and Rohtas, where he unveiled and launched projects worth over Rs 1,911 crore.

At a grand ceremony held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel College, Bhabua in Kaimur district, Nitish Kumar launched 178 projects worth Rs 980.15 crore for Kaimur district.

Among them, he laid the foundation stones for 51 projects worth Rs 854.66 crore, while 127 projects having a cost of Rs 125.49 crore were inaugurated in the district.

In Rohtas, CM Nitish Kumar inaugurated and laid the foundation for projects worth Rs 931 crore at the School Education Project campus, including electricity, urban development, and canal-path widening schemes announced earlier during his Pragati Yatra.

He is currently visiting two districts daily, combining governance with election outreach as the state gears up for the upcoming Assembly polls.

