CM Nitish Kumar announces 125 units of free electricity for households in Bihar

Patna, July 17 In a major move ahead of the Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced 125 units of free electricity per month for every household in Bihar, calling it a step towards relief and empowerment of the people.

In a post on social media, Nitish Kumar stated that from August 1, 2025 (July billing cycle onward), all domestic consumers will receive 125 units of free electricity, benefiting 1.67 crore families across Bihar.

Additionally, CM Nitish Kumar announced that over the next three years, solar power plants will be installed on rooftops or nearby public spaces with the consent of domestic consumers, aiming to generate up to 10,000 MW of solar energy in the state.

Under the 'Kutir Jyoti Yojana', the government will cover the entire cost of installing solar panels for extremely poor families, while others will receive government support to adopt solar energy.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state has been committed to providing electricity at affordable rates and is now taking the next step to reduce the financial burden on households while promoting renewable energy in Bihar.

Reacting to the announcement, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar described the move as a “master stroke” by CM Nitish Kumar ahead of the elections, emphasising that the scheme will benefit people of every caste and religion in Bihar.

He noted that when Nitish Kumar came to power in the state, he removed the lantern from the homes of the poor and the Backwards Classes in particular, and now he is removing the financial burden of electricity, allowing the next generation to study without interruption.

“This will give a 33,000-volt current to those who wish to keep Bihar in darkness,” Neeraj Kumar said, underlining the move as a major step towards social transformation in the state.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar, announced that he will give 200 units of free electricity if he comes to power in Bihar.

