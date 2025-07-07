CM Nitish Kumar distributes appointment letters to 7,468 ANMs

Patna, July 7 With the Assembly elections due in Bihar this year, the state government has intensified efforts to provide employment opportunities, focusing on appointments in various departments.

On Monday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar handed over appointment letters to 7,468 newly appointed Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) during a programme held at Samvad Hall, located at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Patna.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha and other dignitaries were also present during the event.

During the programme, CM Nitish Kumar symbolically handed over appointment letters to Mona Kumari, Neelu Kumari, Amrita Kumari, Priya Sinha, and Reema Kumari.

Congratulating the newly appointed ANMs, CM Nitish Kumar expressed confidence that all the newly appointed personnel will perform their duties with honesty and dedication, contributing effectively to the health services in the state.

Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, Pratyaya Amrit, welcomed the Chief Minister by presenting him with a green plant during the ceremony.

The event was also attended by Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Health Minister Mangal Pandey, Chief Secretary to CM Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, Health Department Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh, Secretary to CM Kumar Ravi, Executive Director of State Health Committee Suharsh Bhagat, Managing Director of Bihar Health Services and Infrastructure Corporation Limited Nilesh Deore.

The Nitish Kumar government has been actively distributing appointment letters across departments to address the employment shortage in Bihar, a key issue ahead of the Assembly elections.

The recruitment of ANMs is seen as part of the government’s focus on strengthening the healthcare system at the grassroots level, while simultaneously addressing youth employment concerns in the state.

Earlier on June 28, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar distributed appointment letters to 21,391 newly recruited constables at a programme held in Bapu Auditorium, Patna, reaffirming his government’s commitment to strengthening the state’s policing and law and order.

