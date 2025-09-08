CM Nitish Kumar flags off 80 buses dedicated to women passengers in Patna

Patna, Sep 8 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday flagged off 80 new buses exclusively dedicated to women passengers in Patna, reinforcing the state government’s commitment to safe and comfortable travel for women.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s residence in Patna in the presence of Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with Transport Minister Sheela Kumari.

Before the launch, the CM and other leaders inspected the buses, which are equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons, a GPS tracking system, charging points, sanitary pad vending machines, and a music system.

The buses will also offer e-ticketing facilities, allowing passengers to book tickets in advance.

This is the second phase of women-only bus services in Bihar.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had flagged off a fleet of pink buses for female passengers a few weeks ago.

In the new fleet, female conductors will manage operations, while only the drivers will be male. Most of the buses will operate on different routes within Patna, with others connecting nearby districts, ensuring safe, hassle-free, and secure travel for women.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is sharpening his electoral strategy by focusing on women voters—one of the most influential voting blocs in the state.

Over the years, Nitish has built a reputation for rolling out policies aimed at empowering women, and recently, he has accelerated these efforts.

His government has given 35 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and admissions in educational institutions, expansion of the Social Security Pension Scheme, raising pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100, and special schemes for Jeevika sisters (self-help groups) to strengthen rural women’s income and participation in decision-making.

These moves are not just social welfare measures—they are a calculated electoral push.

Women voters have historically supported Nitish Kumar, especially since his earlier policies, such as prohibition and cycles for schoolgirls.

With the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections approaching, Nitish is clearly aiming to consolidate this support base once again.

