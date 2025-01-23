CM Nitish Kumar in Saharsa today as part of his Pragati Yatra

Patna, Jan 23 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to visit Saharsa on Thursday as part of his Pragati Yatra.

Preparations have been completed for his arrival, with tight security arrangements in place to ensure a smooth visit.

The Chief Minister is expected to visit Menha and Vishanpur villages, where significant arrangements have been made. The roads from Menha to Vishanpur, as well as the government institutions along the route, have been attractively decorated.

Facilities such as paved roads, electricity, water taps, animal sheds, goat sheds, Indira Awas housing, pensions, and toilets have been provided to beneficiaries in the Menha Mahadalit Tola. The Menha Health Sub-Centre has been given a fresh look with a boundary wall and a newly painted building. Health services have also been restored and are functioning smoothly.

According to reports, Nitish Kumar will arrive in Saharsa by helicopter. A helipad has been constructed for the purpose, and from there, the Chief Minister will head directly to the hostel in Menha to inaugurate it.

After this, he will inspect various sites, including a Health Sub-Centre, school, Anganwadi Centre, pond, river, playground, and the Panchayat Government Building. Administrative preparations are in full swing, with local officials and JDU workers camping in the area to ensure everything proceeds without any hindrance.

Barricades have been set up around the helipad, hostel, Tilave River, and the fairground. Security has also been reinforced near Vishanpur School and the Panchayat Government Building.

After Saharsa, there are no scheduled programmes for the Pragati Yatra on January 24, 25, and 26, as the Republic Day celebrations are set to take place during this time.

As part of the Pragati Yatra on Wednesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development schemes in Araria district. During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected the renovated Balua Pond in Balua village, located in Hansa Panchayat of Raniganj block. The renovation was carried out under the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan, aimed at promoting environmental sustainability.

CM Nitish Kuma began the Pragati Yatra on December 23. He has undertaken nearly 15 yatras around the state under different names since 2005,

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor